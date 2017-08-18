MTV brings back ‘Unplugged’ with Shawn Mendes as first show

First a TRL reboot and now an Unplugged revival.

MTV will be bringing back its popular series Unplugged this fall. Shawn Mendes will be the first artist to kick off the series, which will air on September 8th.

Shawn revealed that Pearl Jam’s 1992 episode is what really drew him into the concept of the show. “It wasn’t so much about the commercial, showman side of it; It was really about the music,” he told Variety. “People come to my shows not really knowing what to expect,” he told Variety. “And they leave experiencing a real rock-pop concert. We’re playing 100% of the time. To be able to film that and put it out to the people is exciting.”

Armani Duncan, MTV’s SVP of Music and Executive in Charge of Music for Unplugged, explained to Variety that, “it gives an opportunity to bring back nostalgia and also recruit an entirely new consumer who may not know what Unplugged was because they weren’t born.”

This is definitely one reboot that sounds exciting. Unplugged always let the audience experience a raw, stripped down performance from their favorite artist and sometimes you even learned about a new act.

