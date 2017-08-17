Ray Romano Loves LBI

Ray Romano definitely knows how to spend his summer.

The award winning actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week and revealed that his still vacations on Long Beach Island every summer with his family.

Apparently Romano gets custard every night and is a serious mini-golfer at Flamingo’s Golf Course. He is so committed that competes in the weekly tournaments and even won before!

It is pretty cool that he rather spend his summers in Jersey rather than Europe, which is where his wife wants to go.

So if you spot Ray Ramano on Long Beach Island, you aren’t seeing things.

P.S. One time I saw Ray Romano at The Cheg with his family and thought it was the coolest thing ever!