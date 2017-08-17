Emma Stone is now the World’s Highest Paid Actress

Emma Stone has fought hard to get to where she is and it has paid off.

According to Forbes, the 28-year-old actress racked in $26 million in the past year with the majority of the earnings from La La Land.

This past year Stone has been very vocal about the difference in pay between men and women in Hollywood. She even revealed that her male co-stars have taken pay cuts to make sure they got paid equally.

“In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them.” she told Out Magazine recently. “And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair. That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily: that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That’s what’s fair.’”

Jennifer Aniston came in second earning $25.5, with the majoirty in endorsements, and Jennifer Lawrence fell to third with $24. Melissa McCarthy and Mila Kunis rounded out the top five.