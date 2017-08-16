b985radio.com

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom back together?

by

Looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are giving it one more shot.

The two were spotted riding up on a motorcycle to Ed Sheeran’s concert in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Sources confirmed to E! News that they are in fact seeing each other again and never really stopped talking since the split.

“They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again,” the source told E! News. “Katy and Orlando want this to work this time, so they are working on mending their relationship. They’ve had some really good talks and have a better understanding on their needs. Time will tell at this point, but [things are] looking very positive.”

There are not many cases where couples take a break and actually work things out so only time will tell if Katy and Orlando do.


