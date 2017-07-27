b985radio.com

Watch Justin Bieber Accidentally Hit Photographer With This Truck [Video]

Justin Bieber recently announced the cancelation of his Purpose World Tour and Wednesday he accidentally hit a member of the paparazzi.

Bieber was leaving Hillsong Church in Beverly Hills when his truck came into contact with the 57 year old photographer, Maurice Lamont. According to the Beverly Hills Police, the photographer was transported to a local hospital with no threatening injures. The singer remained at the scene the whole time.

“I think the truck was a little bit too big for him, though, because there’s no way he could see over the front,” Lamont said in his Instagram video from the Hospital. “He got out, he was compassionate — he’s a good kid. accidents happen.”

WOW WHAT A WAY TO BRING IN MY BIRTHDAY! SHOTGETTER POWER! I WISH BIEBER WAS STILL ON TOUR!!

