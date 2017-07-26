In 10 years you could talk to your pet

You could be the next Dr. Doolittle.

More and more people are looking for a device to communicate with their pets and Amazon is trying to make it happen.

Future forecasters at Next Big Thing did a study for Amazon that shows the growing demand for pet owners wanting to talk to their pets. The report refers to research from a North Arizona University Professor who found that prairie dog sounds are distinct and able to be deciphered. Basically… they have their own language.

“They have words for different species of predator and can describe the color of clothes of a human, or the coat of coyotes or dogs,” Professor Con Slobodchikoff found.

This could eventually apply to other dogs and animals such as cats.

Finally we could know what goes through our pets minds. However, they do see absolutely everything that goes on in the house so imagine if they now have a voice to weigh in on conversations? Imagine all the secrets they know about!?

After watching Martin explain life through his doggie eyes on ABC’s Downward Dog, I’m pretty curious on what my dog thought about my actions.

Would you be interested in a pet translator?