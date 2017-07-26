20% of people are Chronic Procrastinators

Everyone procrastinates but that doesn’t make you a procrastinator.

Let’s be honest, you probably stumbled across this post because you are putting something off that you should be doing. That’s how I ended up finding this research from the 10th Procrastination Research Conference and wanted to share it with my fellow “procrastinators.”

According to my findings, one out of five people fall under the category of chronic procrastinators or procs (rhymes with crocs). These procs are consistently procrastinating in multiple areas of their life and not accomplishing anything.

If you’re not sure where you stand, researchers have made scales to determine whether or not you are a proc or just an occasional procrastinator. This is all based on how often you put off things and the severity of the consequences.

Constantly saying “I’ll do it tomorrow,” or putting things off to the last minute constitutes you as the 20% of people who are true procrastinators.

We all do it and put tasks off. Sometimes life gets in the way or we just get lazy. I’m not afraid to admit I personally procrastinate more than I should. However, letting these things pile up and being behind is never good and it leads to stress, which is never fun.