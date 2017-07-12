Christopher Nolan Compares Harry Styles to Heath Ledger

Truth is, Christopher Nolan didn’t really know just now famous Harry Styles was.

Christopher Nolan, director of the new movie Dunkirk, was raving about Harry Styles performance in the film.

“I was new to Harry. I mean, I’ve heard his name from my kids, but I wasn’t really familiar with him,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “What I was seeing (in his audition) was a very charismatic guy who clearly had a truthfulness and a subtlety in his ability to perform as a film actor.”

“When I cast Heath Ledger as the Joker [in The Dark Knight], it raised a lot of eyebrows and caused a lot of comment,” Nolan continued. “I have to trust my instincts, and Harry was perfect for this part.”

Dunkirk hits theaters on Friday, July 21.