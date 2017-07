Back in 1993, AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin and Brian formed Backstreet Boys in Orlando, Florida. Can’t believe it’s already been 25 years.

“We’re in the studio making our tenth studio album,” Kevin Richardson revealed. “We’re trying to have a single ready by the end of the year this year, and then next year we’re actually gonna do a world tour. It’s gonna be our 25th anniversary next year.”

The Backstreet Boys are currently in the middle of their Las Vegas residency.