Niall Horan Announces ‘Flicker Sessions’ Tour

Niall Horan will be performing on is on Halloween in NYC.

The former One Direction singer, who’s gearing up for the release of his debut solo album, just announced he will be hitting the road on tour. On August 29, Naill will be kicking off his series of intimate shows in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland before making his way to the states.

So mark your calendars because on October 31, Naill will be at the Beacon Theater in New York City.

