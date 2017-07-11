Emma Stone Says Male Co-Stars Took Pay Cuts for Her

Emma Stone has come out saying that some of her male co-stars have stepped up and taken pay cuts to make sure she gets paid the same as they do on films.

“In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them,” Stone told Out Magazine in a recent interview. “And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair.”

Stone is set to play tennis with Billie Jean King in the new movie Battle of the Sexes out in theaters on September 22.