Free Clinical Health Screenings Available to Women in Ocean County – July 20th

Community Medical Center’s Community Health Services, a RWJ Barnabas Health facility, through a grant provided by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, coordinates the New Jersey Cancer Education and Early Detection program in Ocean County. Currently, free clinical health screenings are available to uninsured women in Ocean County.

The program provides free clinical breast examinations, mammograms, cervical exams and pap smears to uninsured women between the ages of 40 and 64. To qualify for the program, participants must meet specific income requirements.

A clinic will be held at the Family Planning Center in Lakewood, 290 River Avenue on Thursday, July 20, from 12 to 2:30 pm.

An additional clinic will be held at the Ocean Gynecologic and Obstetrical Associates (OGOA), 475 Route 70, Lakewood, on Friday, July 28 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

Appointments are required. For further information or to schedule an appointment, please call 732.557.3202.