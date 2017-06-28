Lindsay Lohan Started A Lifestyle Website

b985radio.com

Lindsay Lohan is ready to let the public into her personal life all for a small price of $2.99 a month.

Photo: Lindsay Lohan

Lohan took to social media to announce that she is starting a website called “Preemium.” Readers will see “personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more.”

To promote the site and to drive fans to subscribe, Lohan has deleted all of her Instagram posts. “I am in a period of renewal and that’s why I deleted all my posts from Instagram,” she explained on the website.

If you want to see what Lindsay Lohan is really up to, you’re going to have to subscribe to Preemium.

