‘Deadpool 2’ Is Officially Filming

Ryan Reynolds just shared the news that production for Deadpool 2 has started!

”The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt,” Reynolds captioned a picture shared on Instagram. Deadpool 2 is set to drop on June 1, 2018.

