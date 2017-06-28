‘Deadpool 2’ Is Officially Filming

Ryan Reynolds just shared the news that production for Deadpool 2 has started!
”The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt,” Reynolds captioned a picture shared on Instagram. Deadpool 2 is set to drop on June 1, 2018.
The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station
by Lenny
Ryan Reynolds just shared the news that production for Deadpool 2 has started!
”The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt,” Reynolds captioned a picture shared on Instagram. Deadpool 2 is set to drop on June 1, 2018.
The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt.
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on
Giving Julian Dennison a warm 💀💩L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on
Advertisement