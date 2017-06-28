Camila Cabello will be joining Bruno Mars on Tour

It’s official! Camila Cabello will be hitting the road with Bruno Mars this summer on his 24K Magic World Tour this summer.
“SO EXCITED TO BE OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!! every night i’m going to be peering out from the side stage trying to learn as much as I can,” she tweeted.
Cabello continued, “for years I’ve looked up to Bruno as a vocalist, musician, entertainer and artist, so….. im geeked.”
She will be joining the tour beginning on July 20th in California through August 22nd in Pennsylvania.
hope i can see u there this summer!!!💃🏻 #24kmagicworldtour https://t.co/RLlETXYPm8 pic.twitter.com/T7JIGEVQx9
— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 27, 2017