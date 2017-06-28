b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

Camila Cabello will be joining Bruno Mars on Tour

by

It’s official! Camila Cabello will be hitting the road with Bruno Mars this summer on his 24K Magic World Tour this summer. 

“SO EXCITED TO BE OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!! every night i’m going to be peering out from the side stage trying to learn as much as I can,” she tweeted. 

Cabello continued, “for years I’ve looked up to Bruno as a vocalist, musician, entertainer and artist, so….. im geeked.”

She will be joining the tour beginning on July 20th in California through August 22nd in Pennsylvania. 

Advertisement


Studio Line
732-774-3529
Studio Offices
2355 West Bangs Ave.
Neptune, NJ 07753
Follow Us On Social
@theb985
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Employment
Rules & Regulations
Privacy Policy
Contact