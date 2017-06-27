Watch DeMario’s Tell All Interview

“That night was probably one of the wildest nights of my entire life. Like, we went for it.”

Bachelor in Paradise’s DeMario Jackson sat down with E! News for the first time since the controversy with Corinne Olympios.

DeMario started off explaining how him and Corinne bonded during filming and went into the details leading up to the pool incident.

“We were kind of just laughing, like, ‘Oh, we’re about to dominate Paradise!’ Like homie stuff, like really, really like friends. And then, you know, we started having a little bit more fun…and had a few drinks,” DeMario told E! News.

Things “got hot and heavy” as they “made out at the bar” before heading to the pool and admitted he made sure cameras followed them. “It just seemed too perfect in a sense for me, and at the point, that’s when my spidey senses got up.”

DeMario then went into graphic detail about that night with Corinne and what happened during the following days. He even discussed how his mother was crying for days.

Check out the full interview below.