Watch Kelly Clarkson Help A Fan Propose To His Boyfriend

A magical moment happened during a meet and greet after Kelly Clarkson’s performance in La Vegas on Tuesday.
Alex Malerba down on one knee to pop the question to his boyfriend, Justin Blake, right in front of Clarkson. Check out the proposal below.
The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station
by Lenny
A magical moment happened during a meet and greet after Kelly Clarkson’s performance in La Vegas on Tuesday.
Alex Malerba down on one knee to pop the question to his boyfriend, Justin Blake, right in front of Clarkson. Check out the proposal below.
Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES
A post shared by Alex Malerba (@alex_malerba) on
Advertisement