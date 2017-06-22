Courtney Cox Regrets Facial Fillers

Courtney Cox woke up one morning, looked in the mirror and realized she wasn’t herself anymore. In attmept to always look young, she found herself constantly visiting doctors to keep her face up.

‘I’ve had all my fillers dissolved,’ she told New Beauty magazine. ‘I feel better because I look like myself.

Growing up she thought that appearance was extremely important and now not so much. “That’s kind of sad because it got me in trouble.” Cox admitted. “I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse.”

Cox explained how doctors would influence her. “Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ’You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you dont look so bad and you think, no one noticedits good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor: This persons amazing. They do this person who looks so natural. You meet them and they say, You should just do this.'”

She was so blinded by the work being done that when one of her friends told her, “Whoa, no more!” Cox thought, “I haven’t done anything in six months.”