Looks like Hanson isn’t a fan of Justin Bieber.

When the 90’s boy band, who’s known for their hit single “MMMbop,” was asked what they thought about Bieber they didn’t have nice words. “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears, it’s just ear infections. [His songs are] terrible.” one of the brothers stated.

Another Hanson brother added, “Chlamydia of the ear. It sucks.”

Guess we won’t find any of them at a Bieber show anytime.