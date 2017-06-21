‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Will Return to Mexico for Filming

The Show must go on!

After a two week hiatus due to misconduct, the Bachelor In Paradise production will start back up. Warner Bros. released a statement clearing the show, its participants and producers of doing any wrong.

They originally suspended filming because “the safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is [their] number one concern.

“Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident.” the statement read. “We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

The cast has reportedly been contacted to return to Mexico to continue filming until July 5th, instead of its original date of June 27th.

It’s not clear on whether or not Corinne Olympios or DeMario Jackson will be returning. However, in a statement released to E! News by Corinne’s attorney, they aren’t stopping their own investigation. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred.” Corinne’s lawyer said. “Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”