Here’s how you can audition for ‘American Idol’

Auditions for American Idol will begin this summer! The search for the Next Idol will kick off in Orlando, Florida, and Portland, Oregon, on August 17th. Fox will be stopping at 19 cities for this nationwide talent search.

Judge Katy Perry took to the show’s social pages yesterday to announce the big news! “I am so excited to be a part of the search for the next ‘American Idol,’” Perry said in a video. “Auditions are open, so what are you waiting for?”

This time auditioning has never been easier. If you can’t make it to one of the open casting calls, participants can now submit their audition videos online with the hashtag #TheNextIdol

Below are the following cities auditions will be held in.

West Bus Tour

Portland, OR Aug. 17

Oakland, CA Aug. 20

Provo, UT Aug. 23

Denver, CO Aug. 26

Omaha, NE Aug. 29

Tulsa, OK Sept. 01

Shreveport, LA Sept. 04

Muscle Shoals, AL Sept. 07

East Bus Tour

Orlando, FL Aug. 17

Miami, FL Aug. 19

Atlanta, GA Aug. 22

Charleston, SC Aug. 25

Asheville, NC Aug. 27

Louisville, KY Aug. 30

Pittsburgh, PA Sept. 03

Annapolis, MD Sept. 05

Boston, MA Sept. 08

Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL Sept. 11

New Orleans, LA Sept. 14