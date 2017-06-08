‘American Idol’ Alum Point Pleasant Native Antonella Barba Honors Prince



American Idol Season six alum and native Jersey girl Antonella Barba is honoring the memory of Prince with the release of a beautiful cover of his classic song, “Purple Rain.’

The entertainer released the song on June 7 in honor of what would have been the Minneapolis musician’s 58th birthday. Prince passed away April 21, 2016. The video, directed by Kristina Electra, features Barba and two actors recreating iconic scenes from the movie, Purple Rain.

“I just wanted to pay him some homage,” Barba said after the video, directed by Kristina Electra.

Barba, who was born in Pt. Pleasant, has been busy since her time on the FOX singing competition. She is currently a brand ambassador for UNICEF, and appears alongside Katy Perry and DavId Guetta and WillIAm on behalf of the organization.

Barba-who also competed on Fear Factor in 2012—has penned tracks that have appeared on Style Network and MTV. Her acting credits include an appearance on the television documentary, Deadly Sins, and the just released film, All About the Money, starring Danny Trejo (Breaking Bad, Sons of Anarchy), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers, Tarzan) and Eddie Griffin (Undercover Brother)

Barba is a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Architecture from The Catholic University of Washington, D.C. in 2008.

Watch Below: