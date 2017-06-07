b985radio.com

SpongeBob SquarePants Musical is headed to Broadway

This fall SpongeBob SquarePants and Bikini Bottom are coming to life. 

The hit Nickelodeon animated series, which was turned into a musical last summer in Chicago, is now heading to Broadway.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Nickelodeon’s iconic SpongeBob SquarePants to the theater in an original musical conceived specifically for Broadway.” President of the Nickelodeon Group, Cyma Zarghami, said. “We are also incredibly honored to be in such a gorgeous house as The Palace, where audiences will be immersed in the fun and surprising world of Bikini Bottom.”

Preview performances begin Monday, November 6th at The Palace Theatre, with an official opening on Monday, December 4th.

SpongeBob SquarePants Musical includes original music from Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of AEROSMITH, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie. With additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton.

The cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks and Danny Skinner as Patrick.

