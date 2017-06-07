b985radio.com

Jerry Seinfeld wouldn’t hug Kesha

Kesha stepped out for a Night of Laughter & Song at the Kennedy Center in New York on Monday when she noticed comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

She went over to him during an interview and said, “Mr. Seinfeld… I love you so much… can I give you a hug?” He replied, “No thanks.” Ouch!

Jerry Seinfeld turned her down two more times before she gave up. He then turned to the camera and said, “I don’t know who that was.” When the crew told Seinfeld that was Kesha, he said, “I wish her the best.”

