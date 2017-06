If Tina Fey has a say, she will be spending less time in front of the camera.

The comedian, writer and producer revealed to the NY Daily News that her goal is “to be in hair and makeup as little as possible.”

Fey, a working mom of two, also confessed that creating a shorter work week as possible would be ideal. She is currently busy with the third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Great News, which is getting picked up for a second season.