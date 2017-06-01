Find out what word New Jerseyans have trouble spelling

In honor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google revealed the words Americans have trouble spelling. They tweeted out a map with a state by state breakdown of exactly which words people looked up how to spell.
According to the data, people in Jersey looked up how to spell “twelve” the most. Yes, the number.
Some of the other difficult words across the country:
- Beautiful: This was the most vexing word in five statesCalifornia, Kentucky, Minnesota, New York, and Ohio.
- Pneumonia: This tripped up people in four statesAlabama, Maine, Michigan, and Washington.
- Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious: West Virginia and Connecticut struggle with this fake Mary Poppins word.
- Banana: New Mexico
- Gray: Georgia.
- Chihuahua: Arkansas and South Carolina
- College:South Dakota
- Hallelujah: Delaware and Indiana
- Liar: Rhode Island
- People: Hawaii
What word can you never spell?