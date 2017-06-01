Find out what word New Jerseyans have trouble spelling

In honor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google revealed the words Americans have trouble spelling. They tweeted out a map with a state by state breakdown of exactly which words people looked up how to spell.

According to the data, people in Jersey looked up how to spell “twelve” the most. Yes, the number.

Some of the other difficult words across the country:

Beautiful : This was the most vexing word in five statesCalifornia, Kentucky, Minnesota, New York, and Ohio.

Pneumonia : This tripped up people in four statesAlabama, Maine, Michigan, and Washington.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious: West Virginia and Connecticut struggle with this fake Mary Poppins word.

Banana: New Mexico

Gray : Georgia.

Chihuahua: Arkansas and South Carolina

College : South Dakota

Hallelujah : Delaware and Indiana

Liar: Rhode Island

People : Hawaii

What word can you never spell?