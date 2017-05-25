Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend is moving to the U.S.

Things are moving quickly.

We recently found out that Taylor Swift’s has a new beau, British actor Joe Alwyn, and it seems like their relationships is getting pretty serious.

Joe Alwyn is packing his bags and moving to the states to be close to Taylor.

A source told The Sun, “Joe really wants to be near Taylor and moving to the US will mean they can spend much more time together.”

the two have been secretly dating for months and Taylor has apparently been frequently flying to London to visit Joe.

The British actor isn’t staying in American full time though because he’s close to his family. “He’s a real family man and is close to his parents, so he will still be a regular visitor to their London home.”