Lindsay Lohan is working on a new TV show

Lindsay Lohan has been itching for new projects to work on and her latest is about Russia.

The actress was overheard talking about her Netflix series about Russian Oligarchs at The Cannes Film Festival.

“She was saying she’s writing it with a partner for Netflix,” a source told Page Six. “And that they’re writing it every day while she’s in town. She described it as being about ‘Russian oligarchs’ — three princesses, and covering different ages.”

Lohan “plans to act and co-direct or direct, but said she hasn’t decided yet.” She also described the show as “kind of like [Netflix series] ‘The OA,’ ” and “she was saying she’s going to Moscow to see some of the people that are working on it with her.”