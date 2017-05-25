b985radio.com

Lindsay Lohan is working on a new TV show

Lindsay Lohan has been itching for new projects to work on and her latest is about Russia.

Photo: Landmark / PR Photos

The actress was overheard talking about her Netflix series about Russian Oligarchs at The Cannes Film Festival.

“She was saying she’s writing it with a partner for Netflix,” a source told Page Six. “And that they’re writing it every day while she’s in town. She described it as being about ‘Russian oligarchs’ — three princesses, and covering different ages.”

Lohan “plans to act and co-direct or direct, but said she hasn’t decided yet.” She also described the show as “kind of like [Netflix series] ‘The OA,’ ” and “she was saying she’s going to Moscow to see some of the people that are working on it with her.”

