Liam Payne didn’t plan on a solo career

Just last week Liam Payne dropped his first solo track, “Strip That Time,” and apparently he almost didn’t go solo at all!

😄 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 21, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT



“To be honest with you, I wasn’t going to do a solo venture,” Liam told Billboard. “I was just going to go into songwriting and carry on and do that. But then I was like, ‘You’ve been trying to do this since you were 14 years old. You would be ridiculously stupid to turn down the option to have a deal’.”

We have Ed Sheeran to thank for this. Liam was at the gym in LA when everything changed.

“I was in a gym in L.A., and I got a call that said ‘You have to get to London now,’” Liam said. “And we had literally just gotten to L.A., so we U-turned straight back to London – which of course you do for Mr. Ed Sheeran, because I’d do anything for the man.”

The two ended up co-writing a song along with Steve Mac. It was Liam’s idea to add Quavo from Migos to the track “Strip That Time.”

There is still no word on when Liam will be releasing a full album.