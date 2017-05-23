Waitress fired after incredible night with Orlando Bloom

A 21-year-old waitress was reportedly fired after her bosses found out she spent the night in Orlando Bloom’s hotel room.

Vivian Ross, a bartender at Chiltern Firehouse in London, hit it off with Bloom while he was dining at the restaurant. The Pirates of the Caribbean star ran into her after her shift ended and invited her back to his suit.

Ross spent the night and the hotel manager found her laying in the bed naked the following morning. Bloom had already left early for an interview. According to The Sun, Ross received a text about an hour later saying she was fired from her job for “fraternizing with clients.”

A friend of hers told The Sun that she doesn’t regret it because it was a “night of incredible sex.”

When Bloom got wind of the incident, he searched her out to apologize.

Viviana Ross previously stared in the indie film One Shot Left.