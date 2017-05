This is a BIG pay day for Katy Perry.

SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 👁 you at auditions❗ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 16, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

According to TMZ, Katy Perry will be getting paid $25 million from ABC to judge their reboot of American Idol.

Apparently when Idol was on Fox, they offered Perry $20 million to be a judge, but she turned it down. This paycheck surpasses Jennifer Lopez’s, who reportedly earned $15 million as a judge, and , who also made $15 million to host.

There is still no confirmation on whether or not Seacrest will return as the host.