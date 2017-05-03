NJCASA’s A Safer Garden State 5K: 5/6/17

Join the NJ Coalition Against Sexual Assault May 6th in Asbury Park for NJCASA’s annual community engagement and fundraising event! We’ll be wrapping up Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) with a 5K on the boardwalk.
NJCASA’s A Safer Garden State 5K is a great way to support statewide social change efforts and be a part of the sexual violence prevention movement. Together, we can end sexual violence.
Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m. (At Convention Hall; corner of 5th and Ocean Ave)
Event begins at 9:00 a.m.
RAIN OR SHINE!
How you can get involved:
- Register to participate. You can take part as an individual, join an existing team, or create your own team.