Johnny Depp is fed lines through an ear piece

by

Everyday we learn more and more about Johnny Depp.

Photo: PRPhotos.com

We already know he is a frivolous spender and is in so much debt since his monthly expenses are around $2 million. Now, we learn that Depp doesn’t memorize a single line!

Yes, actor Johnny Depp refuses to memorize his scripts for any production.

“Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorize his lines,” lawyer Michael Kump wrote in a 38-page amended complaint. Apparently this sound engineer was making about six-figures. 

Looks like Depp is better than his fellow actors and doesn’t need to put in the work.

