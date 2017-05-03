Did you know it’s healthy to eat your boogers?

Science has now proven that the bacteria found in snot actually helps your teeth, immune system and overall health. Who would have thought?

According to a study from the American Society of Microbiology, it is healthy to pick your nose and eat boogies. They are saying that your snot has mucin that helps form barriers against cavity causing bacteria, respiratory infections, stomach ulcers and HIV.

Most people would find this absurd but look at the positive side.

“It works just like a medicine,” Professor Freidrich Bischinger, an Austrialian lung specialist, explained.

Bischinger goes on to say, “Eating the dry remains of what you pull out [of your nose] is a great way of strengthening the body’s immune system. Medically it makes great sense and is a perfectly natural thing to do.”

He continues to explain that people who pick their nose are “healthier, happier, and likely in better tune with their bodies.”

Have fun digging for gold!