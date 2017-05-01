Ryan Seacrest Joins Kelly Ripa as new ‘Live’ Co-host

After a year of searching, Kelly Ripa has finally found a new co-host for Live.

broke the news this morning that Live will welcomeasreplacement. Since he moved toRyan Seacrest has filled in five times.

This new gig reportedly won’t interfere with Seacrests many other media hosting roles, how ever this does mean he will be moving to NYC.

Shortly after Kelly announced Seacrest as her co-host during this mornings show, he tweeted, “So excited to join this show!! @KellyRipa crushes every morning… one of my favorite people ever #livekellyryan.”