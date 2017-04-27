b985radio.com

Chris Pratt will not take pictures with Fans

Chris Pratt seems to be taking a play out of Justin Bieber and Emma Watsons playbook. 

The Guardian of Galaxy 2 actor revealed he disappoints fans when refusing to take selfies with them. “Ive always been a pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy. But now I have to be economical with my time,” he shared. 

Pratt tried to do normal everyday activities and would like to enjoy the moment. 

“If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people,” Pratt explained. “So I just dont take pictures with people. Because thats not about enjoying the moment; its about stealing the moment to brag about later.”

When fans still try to snap a picture with the actor, he asks if they would be ok with a handshake, however they still take a picture anyway. 

