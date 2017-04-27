Bill Cosby wants to make a comeback!

Bill Cosby is speaking out for the first time after being charged with drugging and molesting a woman back in 2004.

The 79-year-old comedian revealed that he is now blind and hopes to perform again. About two years ago Cosby woke up and told his wife he couldn’t see. Doctors soon confirmed there was nothing they could do to help gain his vision back and even his publicist had to work around it..

“When he would perform, we’d draw a wide straight yellow line from backstage to the chair on the stage and he’d rehearse the walk, hours before the show,” Andrew Wyatt, long time publicist, revealed to the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

According to Cosby, he’s been working on new material for when he returns to the stage. “I miss it all and I hope that day will come. I have some routines and storytelling that I am working on,” Cosby told the NNPA.

“I think about walking out on stage somewhere in the United States of America and sitting down in a chair and giving the performance that will be the beginning of the next chapter of my career.”