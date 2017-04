The Lion King live-action remake is in the works and they may have found their Pumbaa and Timon.

Comedians Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are reportedly in “final negotiations” to sign onto the film. Rogen would be voicing Pumbaa while Echnier as Timon.

Director Jon Favreau is apparently still trying to convince Beyonce to voice Nala. Donald Glover is already signed on as Simba, while James Earl Jones will be returning to voice Mufasa.