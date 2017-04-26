OCVTS Annual Hair Cut-A-Thon For A Great Cause: 5/13/17

Ocean County Vocational Technical School (OCVTS) Twilight Cosmetology students will hold the Annual Hair Cut-A-Thon on SATURDAY, MAY 13TH FROM 9AM-12 NOON, at the OCVTS Brick Center, 350 Chambers Bridge Road. Men, women, boys and girls – all haircuts are FREE!!!!

All donations received during this will benefit the Autism Speaks Foundation. It’s a great time for a new cool haircut and it’s for a great cause! No appointment is necessary. Bring your friends, bring your family! Come out and support a great cause!

For more info call 732.286.5670 ext. 3259 after 2PM.