Jenna Dewan Tatum shares her first night with Channing

by

Looks like Jenna Dewan Tatum is spilling more details about her sex life with husband Channing Tatum.

The dancer revealed that while they were filming Step Up together back in 2006, Channing gained enough courage to make a move during a “wild tequila night.”

Tatum showed up to her hotel room at 2am, Jenna shared with Ellen. “I go and open the door — he’s going to kill me for this — and he has [on] underwear, a sombrero and Ugg boots, and he’s like, ‘Let’s do this.’”

The spent the night together and even showed up on set the next day.

@JennalDewan is gonna be able to use the carpool lane, the HOV lane, and any other lane she wants.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

