Jennifer Lopez took the first swing with Alex Rodriguez

While Jennifer Lopez was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres show, she revealed that she ultimately made the first movie when starting her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

“It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by,” Lopez told Ellen. “Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder.”

A-Rod ended up saying he was living in LA and made plans to meet up. “He texted me, said, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ and I said, ‘OK,'” she revealed. “We had a nice dinner.”