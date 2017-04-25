Find out if Ed Sheeran is going into Retirement

MTV UK shared a story that Ed Sheeran was taking a five or 10 year break before releasing new music.

They cited an article from Daily Star which a source said “Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”

Good new.. Ed Sheeran isn’t! He quickly shut down the rumors by tweeting the story with the caption, “Das Bollocks.”