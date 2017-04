Believe it or not, viewers nearly watched 500 million hours of Adam Sandler films on Netflix.

In the 90's, one man ruled Hollywood with an iron fist. Sandy Wexler was not that man. Find out why on April 14. Check out link in bio for new trailer. A post shared by @adamsandler on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

So far, Sandler has released three original films on the streaming service; The Ridiclous 6, The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler. Even though critics slammed the movies, an emormous amount of people still viewed them.

This news definitely explained why Netflix bumped up its original four movie deal with Sandler to an additional four movies in March.