Tyra Banks Is Coming Back With A “Life Size” Sequel

Remember that time with Lindsay Lohan accidently brought her doll, Tyra Banks, to life instead of her mom? Yeah, I’m talking about that 2000 Disney Channel movie Life Size!

Yesterday, Tyra Banks announced the official greenlight of the sequel which will be on Freeform.

“One word: LIFESIZE Oops… 2 words LIFESIZE 2,” she tweeted

“In the sequel, everyone’s favorite doll Eve has grown up,” Freeform said in a press release. “This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

There is now word on if Lohan will return, but she’s been looking to get back to work so maybe she’ll start campaigning for a role.

Tyra Banks is also serving as executive producer.