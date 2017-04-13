MTV Revives ‘Fear Factor’ with Ludacris as Host

Fear Factor returns in May!

MTV has ordered 12 hourlong episodes of Fear Factor with Ludacris as host and executive producer.

The reboot, the originally aired on NBC, will feature new stunts inspired by horror films, viral videos and urban legends including challenges called “Roach-ella” and “Trap Queen.”

Fear Factor is looking for two-person teams of contestants over the age of 18 “to compete for up to $50,000.” Anyone interested in being on the show, they can apply on FearFactor.tv.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, May 30th.