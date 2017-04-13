Britney Spears Says Goodbye To Vegas

After four years in Sin City, Britney Spears announces her final dates for her Piece of Me residency.

“The last #PieceOfMe dates… ever. Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard Tix on sale 4/14 at 10am PT,” Spears tweeted, along with a photo of the dates of her final concerts at the Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. the venue. The curtain will officially drop on December 31st.

This news comes after Spears’ rep said the show would come to an end in December and is not sure how she will spend 2018.