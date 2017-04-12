Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Katy Perry

Finally Orlando Bloom has spoken about his split from Katy Perry. Apparently they are doing good and are friends.

“We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown up,” Bloom told Elle UK. “She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Back in February when the two ended their relationship, Perry told people that in 2017 exes can be friends. “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017 U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all! ”

No way they both are still friends! Orlando Bloom is just diverting all the questions to Katy Perry. Smart move.