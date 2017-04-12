American’s Top 10 Unpopular Governors

Our very own Governor Chris Christie is the most unpopular governor in the country.
A New Poll from the Morning Consult lists the US Governors with the highest disapproval rates from January to March.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie: 71%
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback: 66%
Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy: 66%
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder: 54%
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker: 53%
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin: 52%
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker: 51%
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner: 49%
Maine Gov. Paul LePage: 49%
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez: 48%