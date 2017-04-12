American’s Top 10 Unpopular Governors

Our very own Governor Chris Christie is the most unpopular governor in the country.

A New Poll from the Morning Consult lists the US Governors with the highest disapproval rates from January to March.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie: 71%

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback: 66%

Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy: 66%

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder: 54%

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker: 53%

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin: 52%

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker: 51%

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner: 49%

Maine Gov. Paul LePage: 49%

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez: 48%