‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ gets another spinoff series

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner kid, Kylie Jenner, is getting her own series on E!, Life of Kylie.

Life of Kylie“These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Kylie said. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Be ready to see an inside look behind the glamour Instagram pictures and Snapchat stories.

“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet,” Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President of Programming & Development at E!, said. “Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

This eight episode docu-series is set to premier later this summer.