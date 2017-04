Did you know too much preparation could lead to a more expensive flight?

According to a new study from CheapAir.com, the best time to buy a domestic plane ticket is about 54 days before the flight.

It was also revealed that the “first dibs” tickets are available 6-11 months in advance tend to be a bit expensive. Tickets that are available 3.5-6 months in advance can even be a little pricy.

Prime time to book your ticket is 3 weeks – 3.5 months in advance.